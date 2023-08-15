Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.28 billion.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $330.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

