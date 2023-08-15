Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 4,248,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,118.4 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51.
