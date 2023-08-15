Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 4,248,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,118.4 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

