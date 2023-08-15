AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AXA Stock Performance

AXAHY stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. AXA has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get AXA alerts:

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.