DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

