Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.