Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.60 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2,609.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 1,575,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $15,115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 686,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.