Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 342,697 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 342,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Western Digital worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

