Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 26,694 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

