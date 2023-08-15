Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of ALLETE worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

ALLETE Trading Down 3.3 %

ALE stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.