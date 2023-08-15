Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Jackson Financial worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after buying an additional 871,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.