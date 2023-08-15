Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

