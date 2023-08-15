Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Univar Solutions worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,004,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,147,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNVR

Univar Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.