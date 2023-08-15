Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 377,770 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $20,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.