MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.