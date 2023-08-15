MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

