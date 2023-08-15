MGO One Seven LLC Invests $395,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
