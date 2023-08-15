MGO One Seven LLC Invests $395,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

