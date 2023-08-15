Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $188.53 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $233,625.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $311,672.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

