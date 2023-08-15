MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

