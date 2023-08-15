MGO One Seven LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

