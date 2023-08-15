Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,387 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

PCT opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCT

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.