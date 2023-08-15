Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 14,592 Shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Free Report) by 324.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Spade Acquisition were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,316,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 872,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAQ opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Black Spade Acquisition ( NYSE:BSAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

