Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

