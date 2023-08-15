Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,688 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 128.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 254,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

(Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.