Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSNB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 423,308 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

FSNB opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.50.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

