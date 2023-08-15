Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

HR stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

