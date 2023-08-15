Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 48,532 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,532 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

NYSE LGI opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

