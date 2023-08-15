Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 740,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,789,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 77,374 shares during the period.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOAC opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.