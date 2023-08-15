Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,010,000.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMCU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

