Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 19,576 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

JEQ opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

