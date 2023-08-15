Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 894,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 610,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 583.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 147,259 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 442,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

