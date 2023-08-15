Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 211,472 Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,472 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

IGTA stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Inception Growth Acquisition Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

