Insider Buying: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Insider Purchases 4,600 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,934.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

