ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.73.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.94 on Monday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.