Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) President Sells $491,923.74 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Par Pacific Stock Down 4.7 %

PARR stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

