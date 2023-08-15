Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $324.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $270.56 on Monday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

