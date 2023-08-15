Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,856,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,499,214.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

