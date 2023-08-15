Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CEO Sells $4,011,200.15 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Par Pacific Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

