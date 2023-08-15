MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Argus

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get MetLife alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.