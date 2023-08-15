Roger Stott Purchases 50 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($189.01).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($188.76).

On Monday, June 12th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £152.16 ($193.02).

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.73) on Tuesday. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

AJB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 370 ($4.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.19) to GBX 490 ($6.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AJ Bell to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.93) to GBX 340 ($4.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

