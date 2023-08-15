Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BOWFF opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

