Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,057 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

