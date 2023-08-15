Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 23,846 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 206.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 204,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 345,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

