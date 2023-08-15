Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,308 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $19.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.