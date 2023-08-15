Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

