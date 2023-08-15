Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $376,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 723,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,769,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 232,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CFIV opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

