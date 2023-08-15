New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

