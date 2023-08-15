23,644 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

