New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $597.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

