New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $484,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.49 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

