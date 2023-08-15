New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $12,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NPK opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $546.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.06 and a 52 week high of $82.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NPK shares. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

